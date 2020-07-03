AP source: Second Miami Heat player tests positive for COVID-19

A person with knowledge of the situation says that the Miami Heat have closed their training facility after a second player tested positive for coronavirus.

The Heat will have players at the arena over the coming days to satisfy their NBA-mandated testing requirements but will not reopen the gym for individual workouts before leaving for the Disney complex near Orlando on Wednesday, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.

The second player’s identity was not released by the team. Heat guard Derrick Jones Jr. tested positive for coronavirus last week and has been working through the NBA protocols on a return-to-play plan.

