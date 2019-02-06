AP source: Miami’s Johnson traded to Phoenix

(AP) – A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Phoenix Suns have agreed with the Miami Heat on a deal that will include Tyler Johnson.

Johnson is in the third year of a four-year deal, one that is paying him about $19 million this season and again next season. He’s averaged 10.8 points in 44 games for Miami this season.

The person says the teams are still working out other parts of the deal, with the hope it is completed Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it has not been finalized.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

