AP source: Dolphins DT Godchaux expected to be out 3 months

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is expected to be sidelined for three months with a biceps injury, a person familiar with the situation said Tuesday, meaning he will likely miss the rest of the season.

The person confirmed Godchaux’s injury on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn’t addressed it publicly. Godchaux received a second opinion and hopes to return before the end of the season, the person said.

The injury will end Godchaux’s streak of 41 consecutive starts Sunday when Miami plays the New York Jets. This year he has 16 tackles and one tackle for a loss.

His absence will likely mean more snaps for defensive linemen Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis.

