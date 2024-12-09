Miami quarterback Cam Ward is The Associated Press offensive player of the year and newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was voted the league’s top defensive player for the 2024 season.

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee, whose bid for an ACC title in the school’s debut season came up just short in a 34-31 loss to Clemson, earned coach of the year honors from the panel of 15 media members who cover the conference.

The Hurricanes, who went 10-2 this season but lost their final two ACC games to fall out of the conference championship game, had a league-high eight players selected to the first and second teams, including receiver Xavier Restrepo who had 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns receiving to lead the ACC.

Miami brothers Francis and Francisco Mauigoa were both honored with second team selections, Francis on the offensive line and Franciso at linebacker.

BC’s Ezeiruako, Miami’s Restrepo, North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II and Cal cornerback Nohl Williams were all unanimous, first-team selections.

SMU, which was 8-0 in regular-season ACC games, had six players chosen including first-team running back Brashard Smith. While Clemson earned the league’s automatic bid to the College Football Playoff, SMU also qualified for the 12-team field.

The Tar Heels’ Hampton, who led the ACC with 1,660 yards rushing, was also picked as the second-team all-purpose player,

Clemson, which won the ACC title for the eighth time in the past 10 seasons, had four players picked including first-team selections in linebacker Barrett Carter and offensive tackle Blake Miller.

