(WSVN) - Embattled NFL star Antonio Brown announcing on Twitter that he is out of the football league.

He made the announcement on Twitter Sunday morning.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

This comes just days after the New England Patriots cut Brown from the team.

Brown faces accusations of sexual assault from two women.

Brown denies the accusations and is not facing any criminal charges.

