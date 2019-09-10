Antonio Brown accused of raping trainer in South Florida federal lawsuit

MIAMI (WSVN) - New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been named in a federal rape lawsuit in South Florida.

According to the lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday, Brown, 31, “exploited, sexually assaulted and raped his former trainer, Britney Taylor.”

The lawsuit alleges that in June 2017, Brown allegedly sexually assaulted Taylor twice while they were together for training sessions.

“First, Brown exposed himself and kissed Ms. Taylor without her consent,” the lawsuit states. “Later that month, Brown, while positioned behind Ms. Taylor, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back. Ms. Taylor realized what occurred when she felt a wet spot soak through her clothing. Later, in astonishingly profane and angry text messages, Brown bragged about the incident to her.”

After the incident, Taylor cut off her working relationship with Brown, the suit states.

Several months later, Brown reached out to Taylor, asked for forgiveness for his actions and wanted to resume training with Taylor. The suit states that Taylor, who was hesitant to resume training with Brown, eventually agreed after he assured her that he would stop any sexual advances.

According to the suit, on May 20, 2018, “Brown cornered Taylor, forced her onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress and forcibly raped her.”

“Ms. Taylor tried to resist him, but Brown was too strong and physically overpowered her,” the suit states. “She screamed and cried throughout the entire rape,

repeatedly shouting ‘no’ and ‘stop.’ Brown refused and penetrated her.”

Brown was born in Miami and played high school football at Miami Norland Senior High School before playing college football at Central Michigan University. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown’s attorneys released a statement on the lawsuit Tuesday night that read in part:

“Antonio Brown learned today that he has been named in a lawsuit filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida. Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

It remains unknown if any police reports were filed in any of the incidents described in the lawsuit.

7News has reached out to the victim’s attorney, who declined comment.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



