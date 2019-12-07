Anthony Joshua wins rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia ‘Clash on the Dunes’

(CNN) — Anthony Joshua reclaimed the WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles on Saturday night after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia’s “Clash on the Dunes.”

Joshua won a unanimous decision from the judges in Diriyah, near Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. He avoided trading big blows with Ruiz the entire fight, instead dancing around the ring and landing jabs and hooks when he found the opportunity.

“This is about boxing, I’m used to knocking guys out,” Joshua said, adding he was humbled by the previous loss to Ruiz. “I said to myself I’m gonna correct myself and come again … It’s about hitting and not getting hit.”

Ruiz said he didn’t prepare like he should have, but said he didn’t want to give excuses.

“Anthony Joshua did a hell of a job,” Ruiz said. “I think I was chasing him too much instead of cutting the ring … I know next time I’m gonna do much better.”

Saturday’s bout was the first time the two heavyweights met since Ruiz won a technical knockout during the seventh round in New York in June. That fight was considered one of the biggest shocks in boxing history.

Before the knockout, Joshua had been one of three undefeated world heavyweight champion contenders. The New York defeat was the first of the Briton’s career, meaning he surrendered all of the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

Joshua improves his career record to 23-1 and hands Ruiz just the second loss of his 35-match career.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.