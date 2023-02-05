MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Miami Heat 123-115 on Saturday night for their seventh straight victory.

Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and Tyler Herro added 24 for the Heat, who had just nine available players. Notable injured Miami players included Kyle Lowry (sore left knee) and Victor Oladipo (sprained right ankle).

Antetokounmpo had his third triple-double of the season and 32nd of his career. The 11 assists matched his season high.

The two-time MVP had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in a victory at Minnesota on Nov. 4. He had 30 points, 21 and 10 assists in an overtime win at Toronto on Jan. 4.

Antetokounmpo’s latest triple-double came two nights after he scored 54 points in a 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. During the Bucks’ six-game winning streak, Antetokounmpo is averaging 39.4 points, 14.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Khris Middleton added 24 points, Grayson Allen 19, Jrue Holiday 15 and Pat Connaughton 14.

The Bucks gained a measure of revenge after losing consecutive games in Miami on Jan. 12 and 14. Antetokounmpo didn’t play in either of those games.

Miami’s Gabe Vincent had a career-high 28 points in one of the Heat’s victories over the Bucks and 27 in the other. Vincent had just seven points Saturday,

The Heat trailed throughout the first half until Herro sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie it at 62l at the break. Miami missed 12 of its first 13 3-point attempts and was just 5 of 20 from beyond the arc, but the Heat stayed close by committing just one first-half turnover.

TIP-INS

Heat: This game represented a homecoming for Herro, who had his jersey retired Friday night at nearby Whitnall High School in Greenfield. Herro’s Heat teammates and coach Erik Spoelstra attended the ceremony. Earlier this season, they attended a similar ceremony when Heat veteran Udonis Haslem got his jersey retired at Miami High. “The guys really do care about each other and want to support each other,” Spoelstra said before the game. “You also love seeing guys back in their old environment. It means a lot to Tyler and his family. He put a lot in to be able to have that kind of career he had in high school He was already thinking about these kinds of things when he was in fifth or sixth grade. Who’s thinking about that at that time?”

Bucks: Now that they’ve finished a four-game homestand, the Bucks are about to begin a demanding stretch of their schedule. They go on a three-game West Coast trip before returning home to face the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Feb. 14.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Indiana on Wednesday night.

Bucks: At Portland on Monday night.

