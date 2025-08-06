(CNN) — A sex toy was thrown onto the court during an WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, the third such incident which has impacted the league over the past week.

In the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, a green toy was thrown in the direction of Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

The 28-year-old had previously asked people to stop throwing such objects earlier this week on social media but appeared to be struck on the leg by the toy during Tuesday’s game.

“this did NOT age well,” she wrote on X after the game, replying to her own previous post calling for spectators to stop throwing sex toys on the court.

She also posted a message on her Instagram Stories, saying: “No way that thing actually hit me. I knew I shouldn’t have tweeted that.”

Tuesday’s game was only halted very briefly following the incident.

After Sparks guard Kelsey Plum kicked the toy off the court, fans around the arena could be heard booing and seen pointing towards who they thought had thrown the object.

It’s unclear if the perpetrator was ever identified or if any disciplinary action has been taken.

CNN Sports has also reached out to the WNBA, the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Indiana Fever for comment.

“I think it’s ridiculous, it’s dumb, it’s stupid,” Sparks coach Lynne Roberts told reporters after her team’s 100-91 win.

“It’s also dangerous and players’ safety is No. 1. Respecting the game. All those things. I think it’s really stupid.”

Copycat behavior

Tuesday’s incident comes after two similar occurrences in the league over the past seven days.

On Friday, a sex toy was thrown from the stands at Wintrust Arena in Chicago during the Golden State Valkyries’ 73-66 win over the Chicago Sky. The toy landed just out of bounds underneath one of the baskets.

That followed a similar incident three days prior during Valkyries’ 77-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

The individual involved in the incident in Atlanta was identified and arrested, according to the WNBA.

They are reportedly charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass, according to Reuters, with a court date yet to be established.

According to social media posts seen by the Associated Press, green toys were also thrown in Phoenix and New York, but didn’t reach the court.

Earlier this week, the WNBA said any fan caught engaging in such behavior will face prosecution as well as a ban from the league.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league,” a WNBA spokesperson told CNN Sports.

“Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans.

“In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”

