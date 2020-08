KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The biggest powerboat race in the country has been cancelled.

Race World Offshore will not be holding their annual Key West Powerboat Championships in November due to the pandemic.

The event draws large crowds on shore and in the water.

Organizers said the health and safety of fans is their primary concern.

