Anderson, Bobrovsky lead Blue Jackets past Lightning 5-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josh Anderson had a goal and two assists, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Scott Hartnell had a goal and an assist, and William Karlsson, Alexander Wennberg and Sam Gagner also scored as Columbus beat Tampa Bay for the second time in five days. The Blue Jackets are 8-1-1 in their last 10 home games.

Columbus played sharp defense, kept the puck in Tampa Bay’s end and created plenty of good looks and quality shots.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves, and Valtteri Filppula scored for the Lightning with less than 3 minutes left to spoil the shutout.

