PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Student athletes from Northwest Miami-Dade and Plantation high schools are now proud be Miami Hurricanes.

Damari Brown with American Heritage School and Ruben Baines with Miami Central High on Wednesday signed with the University of Miami’s football team.

Brown and Raines joined 22 others to create the fourth-rank recruiting class in the country.

