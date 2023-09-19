SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a joint announcement Tuesday, the Florida Panthers and Amerant Bank announced that Broward County’s new hub for Panthers hockey and premier entertainment will be known as Amerant Bank Arena.

“After a comprehensive search with WME Sports over the past year, we felt expanding our experienced and successful partnership with Amerant Bank would be the best business decision to align with both our goals of delivering first-class customer service and serving our local South Florida community,” said Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell in a press release.

Both the Panthers and Amerant Bank, serving Broward, Miami Dade, and Palm Beach counties, said they would collaborate their efforts to support South Florida communities.

Amerant Bank currently operates four branches in Broward County, with an upcoming location in downtown Ft. Lauderdale, an operations center in Miramar, and plans for a Broward County Regional Headquarters in Plantation.

“Adding naming rights to the arena to the already strong and extensive partnership we have with the Panthers just seemed like the next logical next step for us,” said Amerant Bank Chairman and CEO Jerry Plush in a press release.

Amerant Bank said it will maintain its entitlement of the premium center-ice seating area, referred to as the ‘Amerant Vault,’ and continue its role as a supporting partner of the Panthers Kids Club and youth hockey initiatives.

Last season, the Panthers and Amerant Bank partnered for the inaugural ‘Saves for Vets’ campaign, donating $40 for every save made by a Panthers goaltender during the 2022-23 regular and postseason.

With Panthers goaltenders making over 3,011 saves, a total of $120,440 will be divided among nine veteran-focused nonprofit organizations in the South Florida area. These organizations include Broward County Community Development Corporation, Chariots On Ice Sled Hockey, DELIVER THE DREAM INC, Faith-Hope-Love-Charities, Inc., Heart2Heart Outreach of South Florida, Our Father’s House Soup Kitchen Inc., Rebuilding Together Broward County, Inc, Soldiers’ Angels, and The 22 Project, Inc.

