Ads, ads, ads: What to expect before Super Bowl 52

MIAMI (WSVN) - Other than the big game, there are three things to love about the Super Bowl: the food, half-time show and commercials. With the game just days away, advertisers are already pulling out all the stops.

Groupon, a popular coupon and discount website for events and local spots, has an ad spot in this year’s Super Bowl.

The online discount website enlisted the talents of actress Tiffany Haddish, who boasts in the commercial, “When you use Groupon in your neighborhood, you’re not only saving money — you’re also supporting local business.”

Sometimes ads will offer a snapshot of current events in the U.S. However, after a year surrounded by political and cultural topics, ads seem to be pulling back from themes of unity in favor of the memorable and the mushy.

Budwieser is not bottling beer and instead using water to help hurricane victims in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico .

Actor Danny DeVito — who turns from an M&M into a person –presents a daring proposition.

“Do you want to eat me?” asks DeVito in the commercial. “Uh, no thanks. Nobody wants to eat me!”

Of course, well-known actors and celebrities made their way into the ad lineup. Actor Chris Pratt will be starring in his first Super bowl commercial for Michelob Lite

Martha Stewart stars in a Jack n’ the Box commercial, as well.

Advertisers are also playing it safe this year after heated debates over NFL players taking a knee during the National Anthem and the #MeToo movement, which highlights sexual misconduct.

But all of these ads come at a price: a 30-second spot costs more than $5 million.

Over 110 million people are expected to watch the big game.

