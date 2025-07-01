MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - President Trump’s immigration enforcement policies are sparking World Cup concerns in South Florida, causing activists to speak out.

During a press conference on Monday, activists said fans who will be attending the games will come from all over the world and instead of getting a welcome mat being rolled out for them, they are concerned they will be asked for their papers.

They added they want to see FIFA and Miami Dade County’s mayor use whatever influence they have to try to ease off on those immigration concerns.

“Our ask is for FIFA to pressure, for there to be no immigration enforcement during the games,” said Yareliz Mendez-Zamora of the American Friends Service Committee. “No Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence at the games.”

The activists said ICE providing security at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup could be scaring fans off and they want to prevent the same thing from happening to next year’s FIFA World Cup games at Hard Rock Stadium.

Activists say ICE entering into agreements to work with the police and local municipalities like Doral and Miami and on FIU’s campus, the allure of the international event could be tainted by fear.

Fans who attended the match between Real Madrid and Juventus in Miami Gardens on Tuesday expressed their thoughts on the matter.

“ICE, at a game like this? Eh, I don’t think so, I don’t agree with it,” said Oly Palma, a woman attending a game. “My husband didn’t want to come. My husband is 74 and he didn’t want to come because of that.”

“If you’ve done all your complete life the correct way, paper-wise and all that, I don’t think you should be afraid of anything here.” said Rodrigo Garcia, another person attending a game.

FIFA has maintained a neutral position, with the president, Gianni Infantino, not saying whether the federal government had told FIFA that ICE would be at the games in a press-conference in June.

Customs and Border Protection posted on social media earlier this month, saying “CBP will be suited and booted ready to provide security for the first round of games.”

Earlier this month, agents with CBP and the U.S. Coast Guard boarded a boat chartered by a Spanish-language news network, asking the boat and catering crews to provide proof of their legal status. The mayors of Miami and Miami Dade County were also on board.

“If even elected officials and high-profile media outlets aren’t immune to ICE and CBP overreach, how can regular working families feel safe attending a soccer match?” said Paul Christian Namphy of the Family Action Network Movement.

Miami-Dade County gave $46 million in the form of subsidies to FIFA. Documentary filmmaker, Billy Corbin says that amounts to an investment by taxpayers when other areas of the county budget may be strained.

“Let me be clear, they’re coming here to see the World Cup, not to see Alligator Alcatraz,” said Corbin, “So, FIFA, please protect your fans.”

The concerns among activists extend beyond South Florida. The Los Angeles Dodgers denied stadium access to ICE agents on June 20th. The Dodgers later pledged $1 million to support immigrant families who have been impacted by President Trump’s pledge to step up deportations of undocumented migrants.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there has not been a substantial sighting of any ICE agents at the FIFA Club World Cup games in Miami Gardens.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.