MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As the start of college football season looms, 7’s Donovan Campbell caught up with Good morning America’s Sam Champion to talk about the Miami Hurricanes rivalry with Notre Dame.

Champion talked about the big match-up and what it means to root for the home team.

“I live here. You gotta be a Canes fan, I mean there’s just something wonderful about Notre Dame, there’s just something great about the spirit, but when you’re at home you root for the home team and it’s what you do. This is going to be a big rivalry, I mean look we start college football, we start it all up,” said Champion.

Champion and Campbell throwed up the “U” and predicting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will go down.

