AAF suspending operations 8 games into season

The Alliance of American Football is suspending operations eight games into its first season.

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the eight-team spring football league is not folding, but games will not be played this weekend. The decision was made by majority owner Tom Dundon, who also owns the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because league officials were still working through details of the suspension. An announcement from the league is expected later Tuesday.

The league was co-founded by former NFL executive Bill Polian and television and film producer Charlie Ebersol.

The AAF aspired to be a league for players with NFL hopes, but it could not reach agreement with the NFLPA to use players at the end of NFL rosters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.