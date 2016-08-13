NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Rodriguez has been unconditionally released by the New York Yankees, ending his 12 years in pinstripes and perhaps his big league career after 22 seasons.

New York’s move Saturday leaves the team responsible for $27,103,825 remaining in his $275 million, 10-year contract. He is owed $7,103,825 of his $20 million salary for the final 65 days of this season and $20 million next year.

The 41-year-old designated hitter went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in his finale Friday night, a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. He hit .200 with nine homers and 31 RBIs. He has 696 home runs, fourth on the career list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

Rodriguez’s career batting average is at .295. A 14-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP, A-Rod has 3,115 hits and his 2,086 RBIs are second to Aaron’s 2,297 since RBIs became an official statistic. He was suspended for the 2014 season for violations of baseball’s drug agreement and labor contract.

