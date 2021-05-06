A-Rod inducted into Boys and Girls Clubs of America 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame

MIAMI (WSVN) - Alex Rodriguez received a high honor at the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

On Wednesday, A-Rod was inducted into the club’s 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame.

Before becoming a baseball superstar, Rodriguez learned to play the game at the Hank Kline Boys and Girls Club of Miami.

“It was an honor of a lifetime,” said Rodriguez. “Growing up here at the Boy and Girls Club, I first walked through the blue door when I was 9 years old and in many ways, it saved my life. I learned so many great lessons here, from resilience to hard work, to hope and it’s just a great moment to share with my family and my daughters.”

A-Rod is one of more than 16 million “living” Boys and Girls Club alumni in the United States.

