MIAMI (WSVN) - An Major League Baseball All-Star was a big holiday hit.

AROD Corp CEO Alex Rodriguez made the season brighter for children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade location in Miami, Thursday afternoon.

The sports star handed out toys to the kids as a way to spread holiday cheer.

Santa Claus was also on hand. He waved at the kids as he made a grand entrance on the club’s baseball field in his very own helicopter.

Santa arrived on the same field that Rodriguez played on as a boy and returned to today.

“We want the kids to dream, and dream big,” said Rodriguez. “That is what we’re trying to create, a safe environment, and this is always a great time of the year to give back to the kids.”

The festive activities also featured a petting zoo, face painting, a bounce house and a home run of photo opportunities with Santa himself.

Rodriguez said it was a dream come true to host the event.

