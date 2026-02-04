PORTLAND, Maine (WSVN)– The Make-A-Wish foundation is sending a Maine teen to the Super Bowl.

Fifteen-year-old Avery MacNair has been a New England Patriots fan for as long as he can remember. He has also been battling leukemia for the past two years.

“I’ve always loved football. I used to play it as a kid, and then obviously after everything happened, I wasn’t able to play it, really, as much,” said MacNair. “It’s very important to keep your mind strong and keep your head up.”

MacNair will join other Make-A-Wish kids for a full Super Bowl experience.

