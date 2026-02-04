PORTLAND, Maine (WSVN)– The Make-A-Wish foundation is sending a Maine teen to the Super Bowl.

Fifteen-year-old Avery MacNair has been a New England Patriots fan for as long as he can remember. He has also been battling leukemia for the past two years.

“I’ve always loved football. I used to play it as a kid, and then obviously after everything happened, I wasn’t able to play it, really, as much,” said MacNair. “It’s very important to keep your mind strong and keep your head up.”

MacNair will join other Make-A-Wish kids for a full Super Bowl experience.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox