DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released 911 calls made by the wife of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. from Pittsburgh on the morning he died, as well as calls made by witnesses, captured the horror and heartbreak in the immediate aftermath of the highway crash in Davie that claimed the football player’s life.

According to Kalabrya Haskins, her husband was getting gas for his vehicle and was walking along Interstate 595 when she lost communication with him.

“I had his location, and I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car’s there, if he’s OK, if anything happened to him,” she said.

Concerned that her husband was not responding, she called 911 to check up on him.

“We were on the phone, he said he was going to call me back after he finished putting the gas in, and I kept calling and calling. He didn’t answer. Eventually, I continued to call the phone and eventually [it] cut off, and it’s not working,” she said.

Haskins was killed early in the morning of April 9. The Florida Highway Patrol said he was trying to cross I-595 near Fort Lauderdale, where he was hit by a dump truck and died on the scene.

A driver on I-595 also called 911 in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

“There was a man hit in front of me. I was traveling on the road, and I saw a dump truck hit the man,” she said.

“That’s just not like him for him to not call me back and for his phone to go dead. He was stranded by himself; he was walking, though,” said Kalabrya.

“I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you, we do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not,” said the 911 operator.

Haskins was a star quarterback at Ohio State University.

He was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the first round in 2019 and was said to be competing for the starting job this year as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kalabrya released a statement on Tuesday stating that there will be a service for Haskins Jr. in the Pittsburgh area this weekend.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the FHP.

