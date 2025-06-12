SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers are looking to become repeat Stanley Cup champions and a key fan is hoping to help them.

Nine-year-old Bryson Rosen is ready to watch his favorite hockey team run it back and expand their lead in Thursday’s Game Four matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

The young diehard fan went viral last year for sitting shirtless behind the opposing team’s bench and flexing on the coaches.

One year later, he’s back with a message to the Edmonton Oilers.

“You suck! You’re all ugly,” said Rosen.

And a motivating one for his favorite team.

“Let’s go Panthers! We’re going back to back,” said Rosen.

He said his trick worked last year when he flexed on the Edmonton coaches to get in their heads.

“Sitting right behind the bench and flexing on the coaches,” said Rosen. “That’s what I like to do.”

His flexing helped the Panthers bring home their first Stanley Cup last year and Rosen is looking to help the Cats do it again.

The superfan said he’s excited to see the Panthers complete their repeat run, with some strong criticisms for the opposing Oilers.

“Edmonton’s playing trash. You guys say it’s your year every year, since the last time Canada won the cup and it’s never gonna happen again,” said Rosen.

7News’ Michael Hudak asked him one more crucial question.

“How do you spell Edmonton?” he asked Rosen.

“Panthers. Let’s go Panthers,” Rosen answered.

The child’s father said his son is “clearly out of his mind.”

Sadly for the Rosen family, the diehard fan will not be able to re-do his trick because the Oilers complained to the National Hockey League about Rosen.

“Security won’t let me in,” the superfan said.

“Is that because you’re too intimidating?” Michael Hudak asked.

“Yeah, Edmonton complained last year,” said Rosen.

So now, Rosen will not be able to sit behind the Oilers shirtless anymore.

Despite that, the fan was pumped to see his team win the game at Sunrise because you can take him out of the game, but can’t take the game out of him.

Game Four’s puck drop takes place at 8 p.m.

