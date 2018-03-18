Xavier is the second No. 1 seed to bow out of the NCAA Tournament.

Florida State beat the Musketeers 75-70 to move on to the Sweet 16, where the Seminoles will face Gonzaga.

SWEET SIXTEEN BOUND pic.twitter.com/o6M9XyGBUK — FSU Men's Hoops (@FSUHoops) March 19, 2018

The Seminoles ended the game with an 18-4 run. They took their first lead of the night at 71-70 with about 1:08 left on PJ Savoy’s transition 3.

Xavier’s Kerem Kanter shot an airball from 3-point range after getting an open look with 7 seconds left with his team trailing by three. Florida State closed things out by making their foul shots.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.