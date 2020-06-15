8-year-old Miami-Dade golfing prodigy looking to make history

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An ambitious 8-year-old golfer has already accomplished many of his goals and is still striving to do more.

Axel Monssoh raised up a golf club before he took his first full steps as a child.

“I picked golf when I was one,” said Axel. “I had a plastic club [and a] plastic ball and I would hit around the house.”

The soon to be third grader’s raw talent is something his golf coach claims is a gift that you can’t teach.

“Well, I’ve been doing this a long time, the first time I saw him you could tell, you know, that he was a special boy,” said golf coach Jim McLean. “He’s got the desire and the effort level required to be a champion golfer.”

Last year Axel proved just that when he captured the U.S. Kids World’s Championship at Pinehurst in North Carolina with the lowest score in the event’s 20-year history in the boy’s 7 and under division.

His mom, who is also his caddy and a former french amateur champion, said she was a bit shocked how quickly her baby boy surpassed her on the links.

“I knew it was going to happen, I just didn’t think it would happen that fast,” said mother Marie Arnoux.

Axel is making history and says he wants to continue to do so in the future.

“My goal is trying to win the Masters 12 times when I get older,” he said. “I want to win 100 PGA Tour victories.”

The young prodigy even gave 7New’s Donovan Campbell a couple of tips on how to improve his swing.

