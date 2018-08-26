8-year-old DJ mixes tunes during half-time for Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida elementary school student got the opportunity to DJ during half-time for the Miami Dolphins.

Eight-year-old Marley Desinord had the Hard Rock Stadium jamming out as she mixed tunes during her performance, Saturday.

DJ Marley’s dad tweeted Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel asking if they needed a half-time performer.

To his surprise, Garfinkel responded with an invitation for the 8-year-old to perform.

