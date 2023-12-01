FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some of South Florida’s biggest stars, including a member of the 7News team, received high honors.

The Second Annual South Florida Rockstar Awards took place in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday night.

7Sports reporter Donovan Campbell served as co-host and took home the award for Best Dressed Sports Media Personality. It’s easy to see why, as the reporter opted for a rocker look for the occasion.

“How many times are you gonna see Donovan Campbell dressed with a blond wig?” he said. “Got on my denim jacket, full rocker style. You know how I do it.”

Lifestyle Media Group awarded several other individuals and businesses for their contributions to the South Florida community.

