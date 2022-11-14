MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a touching and rewarding moment for a member of the 7News team during halftime at Sunday’s Miami Dolphins game.

Writer Sophia Vitello received a scholarship to the University of Miami’s School of Communication as part of the Stephen Joel Sotloff Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship is given yearly to students who have shown academic success.

