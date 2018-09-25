7-year-old girl stuns crowd at L.A. Galaxy game with performance of national anthem

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — A 7 year-old girl with big voice goes viral after a jaw-dropping performance of the national anthem at an L.A. Galaxy game.

Second grader Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja became an overnight sensation with her impressive vocals.

After catching so much attention, she will be singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” again at the Lakers home game in November.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

