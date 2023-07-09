MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a weekend of sports and cheerleading in Miami to benefit a community.

A 7-on-7 invitational featuring students from 12 high schools went down Saturday morning at Charles Hadley Park.

The event was part of a weekend-long sports camp held by Miami native and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell.

“We’ve been out here. I grew up on this park; it’s just fun to give back and see all the youngins out here, man,” said Atwell.

The winning football program will receive a $5,000 donation.

The camp also features baseball, basketball and track and field for children of all ages.

