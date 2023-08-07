DES MOINES, Iowa (WSVN) — Kamryn Ali, a budding 6-year-old sprinter from South Florida, recently represented her region at the Junior Olympics in track and field, showcasing her remarkable talent among the nation’s best athletes. Despite her young age, Kamryn has already displayed exceptional skills in both track and tennis, setting her apart as a versatile and promising dual athlete.

“Track is like really fun for everything,” said Kamryn.

Discovering her passion for running just a few months ago, Kamryn seized the opportunity to compete in the 400-meter and 800-meter dash events at the prestigious Junior Olympics held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Conrad Kelly, head coach at the Fort Lauderdale Track Club, praised her outstanding abilities.

“She’s 6 years old, turning 7 later on this year,” said Conrad Kelly, Fort Lauderdale Track Club Head Coach, “But she’s going to participate at Junior Olympics later on this year with 8 and under. And competitively compete with them.”

The 6-year-old is one of the youngest competitors to qualify among the nation’s best.

“That’s really cool because there’s gonna be cameras all around so I could be on youtube,” said Camryn. “I feel nice that I get to have so much attention.”

Despite competing against athletes older than her, Kamryn held her own and secured a commendable fourth place in both her heats, ranking 25th overall among a field of 100 runners in the 800-meter race.

Typhani, Kamryn’s mother, expressed immense pride in her daughter’s accomplishments.

“Whatever Kamryn’s set her mind to, she’s been able to accomplish,” said Typhani. “She just started track this year and getting in the Junior Olympics at the age of 6 just in her first year is a big deal.”

Coach Kelly highlighted Kamryn’s impressive speed, with her consistently running under three minutes and 11 seconds during practice, a remarkable achievement for a young athlete.

Believe it or not, Kamryn’s primary sport is tennis. “I love tennis more because that’s my real sport,” said the child athlete with a smile on her face.

Her father, Rasheed, witnessed the connection between her training in tennis and her newfound speed on the track, demonstrating her ability to leverage both sports to her advantage.

“So when she was training for her footwork and agility, you can kind of just see the speed that was somewhere embedded in her,” he said. “[That speed] just got pulled out when she got to the track.”

Although she loves tennis, Kamryn recognizes the mutual benefits of both sports, as track helps her enhance her speed and agility on the tennis court, giving her a competitive edge.

“Track helps me to run to the ball in tennis so I could, like, run fast before it has the second bounce of the ball,” explained Kamryn.

With her accomplishments in track and field at such a young age, Kamryn’s bright future as a dual athlete shines brightly. As she continues to pursue her passions in both track and tennis, Kamryn undoubtedly stands poised for greatness in the realm of sports.

