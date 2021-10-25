MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of young athletes had a ball in a Miami park.

The Gridiron Girls Flag Football Camp welcomed 50 girls to learn from the pros.

The young players took the field at Charles Hadley Park, Sunday.

Dr. Jen Welter, the first woman to hold an NFL coaching position, joined other league alumni to give the girls one-on-one coaching, in order to advance both on and off the field.

“What we are trying to do is get the younger girls involved in sports activities, because what’s going on now is, girls are able to get into college with a flag football scholarship,” said Ethel Davis, site coordinator for the Liberty City Optimists Club, “so we are trying to get them involved to flag football to potentially help them advance in their lives.”

Several organizations, including Camillus House, collaborated to make the camp available.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.