5-year-old who hit hole in one at Sunrise golf club awarded with plaque

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 5-year-old golfer behind a hole in one has received a special honor from the club in Sunrise where he pulled off that stunning play.

William Kelly gave a lot of golfers a run for their money when he hit a hole in one on a 70-yard hole at The Bridges at Springtree Golf Club in Sunrise last week.

To honor Kelly for his big achievement, the club awarded him a plaque with the ball he hit on hole number 13.

“Every now and then you’ll see a child come along with that talent,” said a spokesperson for The Bridges at Springtree Golf Club. “Golf is a very difficult game to learn, and he just fit in with the kids out there, and he’s pretty special. I think, if he keeps it up, and he’s dedicated — he’ll play every day if you let him — if he keeps that dedication up and plays in tournaments as he gets older, I see a star in the making.”

The golf club said they will be paying for Kelly’s membership there and will sponsor him.

