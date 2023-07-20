DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, who hails from South Florida, partnered with his alma mater, Western High School, to host a backpack and school supply giveaway in Davie.

Feliciano handed out away 400 backpacks filled with essentials for students in need, Thursday

“They provided teachers and mentors that were able to help me in my life, for years past Western, so I owe a lot to this community, and I’m just happy, I can give back,” said Feliciano.

This was Feliciano’s fourth annual school supply giveaway.

The giveaway supply was open to students from Flamingo Elementary, Fox Trail Elementary, Silver Ridge Elementary, Indian Ridge Middle and Western High School.

