MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A world-class track tournament is taking place in South Florida for the 43rd year this weekend.

The 43rd annual Northwest Track and Field Classic is up and running at full speed at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar. The event is an international competition, and all age groups are eligible to compete.

“I think it’s wonderful, get children, a young generation to interact and to sharpen their skills,” said spectator Patsy Burnett, “and hopefully this exposure and camaraderie will improve relations throughout the world.”

Last year’s Classic drew nearly 2,700 athletes from several track clubs throughout the Caribbean, Canada and the United States. The tournament has been the track meet of choice for many past and current Olympians.

The tournament ends Sunday.

