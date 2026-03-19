FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — With over 360 years of combined experience, a group of tennis pros are at the top of their game.

A Fort Myers community gathered behind four tennis players Tuesday to watch what they called “The Match of the Century.”

Every player is at least 90 years old.

“The main thing the crowd got back was that it doesn’t matter what your age is, it’s surprising that you can still play tennis,” said tennis player Ron Morrison.

“When you’re 92 and you can move, you move and then you hurt afterwards, and then you get up and move again, and that’s the way we do it,” said tennis player Don Pickard. “It still hurts, though.”

The game ended in a tie, but the four players plan on returning to the court in 2027.

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