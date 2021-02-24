3,000 fans will be allowed to attend Miami Heat games at AmericanAirlines Arena

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat is gearing up to have more fans in the stands at home games.

The AmericanAirlines Arena’s capacity will double starting on Wednesday night.

Now 3,000 fans will be able to watch the Miami Heat play as they take on the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m.

Last month, the team only allowed 1,500 fans inside of the arena.

COVID-19 protocols will still be in place as fans will be required to wear masks at all times — except when eating or drinking.

Attendees will also be screened by COVID-19 sniffing dogs before entering the arena.

