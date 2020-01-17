3 Miami-Dade Animal Services dogs to compete in Puppy Bowl

(WSVN) - The Super Bowl isn’t the only major sporting event getting national attention.

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl will take place on Feb. 2, and a few South Florida dogs will be participating.

Miami-Dade Animal Services’ shelter pups Cafecito, Goldie and Comet were selected by Animal Planet to compete in the game.

The three pups have since been adopted.

However, MDAS encourages people to stop by the Doral shelter to check out their dogs and cats.

They’re located at 3599 NW 79th Ave.

The 16th annual Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet at 3 p.m. ET.

