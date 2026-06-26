MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Portugal and Colombia will face off this weekend in a long-awaited FIFA World Cup match at Miami Stadium for the top spot in Group K.

Saturday’s South Florida showdown will secure a favorable path to the knockout stages.

The vibrant and aggressive Colombia team is taking on the elite technical playmakers of Portugal in one of the most highly anticipated group stage matches.

It will be the very first time the two nations have ever played against each other

Name and ranking value aside, the tactical setup will no doubt bring a fascinating watch.

The Portuguese icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, is on his sixth and possibly final World Cup with one last shot at the gold.

The Portuguese roster is full of talent from top to bottom — with Bernardo Silva and Vitinha, to highlight a few — but it’s Bruno Fernandes, who will drive the team’s rhythm in the midfield.

Nevertheless, the team with a rich history of developing world class talent will feature a fluid, attack-minded style of play.

“We have the goat Ronaldo, so I think we’re definitely going to win this,” said a Portugal fan.

On the Colombian front, James Rodriguez, who has set the tournament on fire in the past, is also expected to be playing in his last World Cup.

The South American team consists of flair and creativity, so fans can expect to see great plays from the goal-scoring brilliance of Luis Diaz and Daniel Munoz.

The exciting clash will feature the team’s aggressive and lightning-fast counterattacks.

“I feel like we’re really solid this year,” said a Colombia fan.

Futbol fans can expect high skill, sheer intensity and a true global futbol experience at Miami Stadium. Live coverage of Saturday’s showdown begins at 7 p.m. on WSVN 7.

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