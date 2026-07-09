FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida will soon meet the Viking Row as Norway is in town to prepare for their epic World Cup showdown with England at Miami Stadium.

After touching down on Monday following a historic 2-1 victory against Brazil, Team Norway is prepping for Saturday’s quarterfinal while soccer fans are making their way to South Florida too, with many expecting a full Norwegian takeover.

Norwegian fans continued their celebration, following their team from New Jersey, and are ready to turn Miami into a piece of Norway.

For those out in South Florida this week, be prepared to hear the famous Viking Row, a tradition fans take with them everywhere they go.

While training is underway, players have also had the chance to enjoy what South Florida has to offer.

Superstar Erling Haaland hit the links at Turnberry-Isle Country Club in Aventura and took the time to take pictures with young fans to create memories they’ll never forget.

On Wednesday, it was all business. Team Norway took the field to practice in Fort Lauderdale to prepare for their biggest match to date.

“And we have to have the belief in ourselves. I think we’ve shown the whole world that we’re a good team, and as I’ve said in football, anything is possible,” said Martin Odegaard, Norway’s midfielder.

Off the field, many believe the Norway national football team is staying at the Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale, while England is set to arrive in South Florida on Friday.

A large amount of police and security presence can be seen outside the Four Seasons, including a command center.

“The Sun,” a report from a British tabloid, stated the team moved from its original hotel, citing construction noise and a busy street.

Norway will have another training session on Thursday as they hope to be fueled up for their biggest test yet and a chance to keep their World Cup dream alive.

The match will kick off at Miami Stadium at 5 p.m., Saturday.

Soccer fans can catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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