MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Argentina fans have gathered at Manolo on Miami Beach to watch their fútbol team’s high-stakes World Cup match against England.

Fans had camped outside of Manolo since 7 a.m. on Wednesday. As of noon, the restaurant was already at capacity.

Argentina is set to face off against England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals, and many fans decked out in light blue and white have secured their spot inside the restaurant to watch the game.

“To be with my fellow Argentinians, the atmosphere is always great, and every time the game finishes, no matter if we lose or win, we’ll go outside and celebrate, and that’s basically the beauty of it,” said Juan Clamente.

Some experienced fans were ready to go hours ahead, but nervous as ever.

“Five hours before the match, and the last match versus Switzerland, we arrived six hours before,” said Patricio Dutrey.

“We’re very nervous, so we can’t eat a lot, because we are nervous,” said Laura Sposito.

A family of five flew in from Argentina to watch some matches in person and will now watch their last game in the U.S. from Manolo, which is the next best thing they said.

“To see Argentina in another country in a World Cup with all my family is, like, very nice to me, a very good experience to remember my whole life,” said Patricio.

“And the Argentinian spirit out of our country, full of Argentinians, we are like a party everywhere,” said Sposito.

“It was incredible, like the spirit from the people that will go watch the match is, like, very beautiful,” said Emma and Nina Dutrey.

Argentinian fans said their team has had an uphill battle to get to where they are now, and it’s not over yet.

“I wasn’t expecting to suffer so much,” said a man.

“Never has anything come easy to us, so we have to fight to get what we want,” said Patricio.

Argentina hopes to win Wednesday and face off against Spain on Sunday The Spoanish team has just made it to the final for the second time in their history.

“I’m so happy, let’s go Spain!” said a woman.

Spanish fans in South Florida were proud as ever of their players.

“Sealed the coffin, and it was fun to watch,” said a man.

“They’re going to win the final, too! Bring Argentina, bring whoever,” said a Spain fan.

Argentina is hoping to be the other Spanish-speaking country in the World Cup Final, but the team will have to get through England first.

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