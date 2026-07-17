MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - FIFA fever has reached an all-time high this weekend, but before Sunday’s final, France and England will battle it out for third place at Miami Stadium.

The gold is out of reach for both European teams, but the bronze is still up for grabs, so on Saturday, the two countries will battle it out to see who’s gonna get third behind Argentina and Spain.

Team France is not moping around after its devastating semifinals loss against Spain. The players spent this week practicing in Boston for the game dubbed the Bronze Final.

France’s team manager, Didier Deschamps, spoke about what this title would mean to them.

“But there is a third place, so we’re going to do everything to go get it. We have that duty in relation to ourselves, in relation to what this jersey represents, in relation to all the people behind the French team,” he said in French.

England’s dreams of winning came to a close as well this week when they were up against Lionel Messi’s Argentina, losing 2-1. Now it’s on to the bronze title game.

“Nobody of these players, nobody of French players wants to play for this match. They want to play in the final. We gave everything to be in the final. Everyone plays to win the World Cup, but it is what it is,” said Thomas Tuchel, Team England’s head coach.

The reams are not just playing for bronze; the players are fighting for who is going to get the Golden Boot for the most goals scored during the tournament. France’s Kylian Kylian Mbappé is currently tied with Messi for eight goals throughout this entire World Cup. On England’s team, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane both have six goals, so the winners of Saturday’s game will also determine the winner of the Golden Boot.

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