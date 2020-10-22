2021 NHL All-Star Weekend at BB&T Center postponed

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The NHL’s 2021 All-Star Weekend, which was set to be hosted by the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise in January has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The NHL made the announcement Thursday. They also announced the postponement of the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic in Minnesota.

The 2021 NHL All-Star Weekend at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., originally scheduled for Jan. 29-30, 2021 has been postponed. The League intends to return to Florida for this signature event in the near future. https://t.co/bGFBG5Rcaw — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 22, 2020

The All-Star Weekend was originally supposed to take place Jan. 29-30 and the Winter Classic was set to take place on Jan 1.

“Fan participation, both in arenas and stadiums as well as in the ancillary venues and events that we stage around the Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend, is integral to the success of our signature events,” said NHL Senior Executive Vice President Steve Mayer. “Because of the uncertainty as to when we will be able to welcome our fans back to our games, we felt that the prudent decision at this time was to postpone these celebrations until 2022 when our fans should be able to enjoy and celebrate these tentpole events in-person, as they were always intended.”

The NHL said they plan to return to both Minnesota and Florida for the signature events in the near future.

