2021 Masters to allow return of limited number of fans

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: A detail of a member's jacket during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 13, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The 2021 Masters will allow a limited number of spectators in attendance, Fred Ridley — chairman of Augusta National Golf Club — announced Tuesday in a statement.

“While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve,” Ridley said in the statement.

The 85th Masters, which is scheduled for April 5-11 in Augusta, Georgia, will have similar health and safety standards to those instituted during last year’s tournament in November.

The 2020 Masters, which was postponed from its usual April slot and played in November, took place with only essential personnel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April,” Ridley said.

“As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved.”

Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in November after dominating the final few rounds on the empty Augusta course, posting a record score of 20 under par to win by five strokes.

It was four years on from his first major victory and capped off a 2020 to remember for the American.

The maiden win at Augusta came after his first Tour Championship title, two further PGA Tour victories and a return to the world No. 1 spot.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.