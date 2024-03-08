MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple of Ultimate Fighting Championship wonder women treated some South Florida children on International Women’s Day.

Friday morning, the two straw-weight champs visited the YWCA Center in Miami to pass out toys and read books to make a difference in the lives of little girls.

The UFC also gifted the center $10,000.

“This preschool exists because it is here to uplift working families,” said Kerry-Anne Royes, president and CEO of YWCA South Florida. “It’s uplifting women, and it is making sure that their children have the best possibility of a high-quality early education and getting to school on grade level.”

This was just one of many fun activities that are happening throughout downtown Miami ahead of UFC 299.

