2 Texas college football players hospitalized after robbery, shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two college football players from Texas are recovering in a Miami-area hospital after they were reportedly robbed and shot.

According to a report from Texas A&M University-Commerce, Jay Bias and Xavier Morris, who are members of the Lion football team, were on spring break vacation when they were robbed at gunpoint and shot at an unspecified location in Miami.

City of Miami Police said the shooting took place just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The report states the school’s head coach and athletic director will join the players and their families while they recover.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.