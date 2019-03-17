2 Texas college football players hospitalized after robbery, shooting in Miami-Dade

Two college football players from Texas are recovering in a Miami-area hospital after they were reportedly robbed and shot.

According to a report from Texas A&M University-Commerce, two members of the Lion football team were on spring break vacation when they were robbed at gunpoint and shot at an unspecified location in Miami-Dade County.

The report states the school’s head coach and athletic director will join the players and their families while they recover.

The victims’ names were not released.