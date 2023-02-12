(WSVN) - Two quarterbacks are facing off at the Super Bowl LVII, but two fathers who will be off the field have made a huge impact on this game.

Patrick Mahomes Jr. and Jalen Hurts both have fathers that have inspired them to be the people they are today.

“I’m not the man I am on the field and off the field,” said Jalen. “The quarterback I am, the leader I am. I’m none of that without him.”

“My dad, means the world to me, man,” said Mahomes Jr. “I mean he’s, he set an example for me of how you have to go through this business.”

Patrick Mahomes Sr. had an 11-year major league baseball career and taught his son how to be a pro and how to persevere through adversity.

“He dealt with a lot of positives, he was in the MLB at an early age, but he also battled in the minor leagues for a long time and he just kept following his dream and following his dream and he was able to make it to a world series,” said Mahomes Jr. “It showed me that no matter if you’re not having success at that moment if you continue to follow your dreams, you’ll make it.”

Mahomes Sr. shared how he supported his son.

“I just try to make sure that he knows that you know that I’m in his corner, I’m going to be there. As long as he goes out there and does the best he can he’ll never hear a gripe from me,” he said.

Averion Hurts was his son’s high school football coach and Jalen has been learning about leadership from his father since the days he was just the ball boy for his father’s teams.

“It’s a blessing to watch a young man that you know developed a passion for his sport and really, really worked hard at everything at every turn,” said Averion.

Jalen shared what his father meant to him in an interview.

“I feel like I’m a direct reflection of him and a spitting image of him in so many ways and I love him and I respect him for how tough he was on me. How honest he was with me and the man he raised,” he said.

The love and support these Super Bowl star quarterbacks received from their dads shaped them into great leaders in their own right and not just for their teams.

Mahomes Jr. is now a father of 2 as he leads and guides his kin.

Jalen is not a father but he is aware of the influence he can have on the next generation.

“You don’t really realize the impact you’re doing until you reflect on it,” said Jalen, “And I think to have these opportunities and be able to represent so many different people. It’s something I definitely have in my heart when I’m out there playing. You know I definitely never forget where I come from and most importantly I know there are kids out there watching. Always kids out there watching.”

