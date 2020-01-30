2 school principals in Miami-Dade surprised with Super Bowl 54 tickets

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two hard-working principals have been honored for their accomplishments with Super Bowl LIV tickets.

Brothers Wallace Aristide, principal of Miami Northwestern High School, and William Aristide, principal of Booker T. Washington High School, were gifted the tickets on Thursday morning.

“We want to offer you two tickets to the Super Bowl,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

They were recognized for their schools’ accomplishments on the football field and in the classroom.

“This is amazing,” said William Aristide. “We didn’t expect this. We were told to come out and support this.”

“I mean, the excitement was just phenomenal,” said Wallace Aristide. “I just couldn’t believe it. I thought this might be a dream. I had to pinch myself to see if I was awake.”

“These two gentlemen, as we mentioned before, both won the state championship this year, which is remarkable, but more importantly, what we hear so much is how you give back to the kids in this community,” said Goodell.

The men both said they are grateful their actions have been noticed and, of course, are excited for the big game.

“We’re thrilled, we’re honored and we’re going to enjoy the Super Bowl!” said William Aristide.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl, everybody!” said Wallace Aristide.

Miami-Dade and NFL officials at the event also unveiled new upgrades to Gwen Cherry Park, located at 7090 NW 22nd Ave.

“Parks are the heart of every community,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime.

One of the new features includes a synthetic grass field, made possible by the Super Bowl Legacy grant program.

“This field will serve as a place where kids will learn life-long skills such as working as a team and building a strong character,” said Monestime.

7News cameras captured dozens of volunteers at the park working to make other improvements.

