2 Miami-Dade College softball players eligible for MLB

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade College’s softball team believes they have a couple of stars that may be ready for Major League Baseball.

The Lady Sharks’ shortstop Melissa Mayeux has dedicated most of her life to softball.

“I started at [3 years old],” said Mayeux. “I was always with the same boys and I grew up with them. So, for me, that’s normal.”

Mayeux is from France and was noticed by Major League scouts in Europe. Since then, she has been added to MLB’s international registration list and is eligible to be signed by a Major League team.

“I don’t really pay attention to if I’m a girl and I’m playing with boys,” said Mayeux. “I don’t really care about that.”

However, there is a learning curve from baseball to softball.

“When she was learning how to grip the ball and feel a little more comfortable gripping the softball as opposed to a baseball, her throws have gotten so much better,” said Lady Sharks’ head coach Gina Deaguero.

Mayeux’s teammate and roommate, Jasmine Bernardini, is also on MLB’s international list.

“I play since I’m 7 years old, so I grow up on the field,” said Bernardini. “I came here and it’s a completely different experience than Italy.”

Not only are the Lady Sharks comprised of French and Italian natives, but the list also includes Brazil and Venezuela natives.

